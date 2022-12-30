Contact Us
Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Return to your home site

Menu

Lifestyle

Virginia Family's Hearts Will Go On After Falling Through Frozen Pool In Viral Video

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Frozen Pool
Frozen Pool Photo Credit: TikTok @sanchezmiguel03

A Virginia family's hearts will go on after surviving a fall through frozen pool, reports Yahoo.

Anabel Rojo shared a Tik Tok video of her and her family members, Javier Martinez, and Miguel Sanchez, slipping through the ice in their Martinsville pool on Christmas Day, the outlet continues.

The video starts with the family dancing joyously on their frozen pool, and is accompanied with the instrumental version of Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" after Sanchez slips and cracks the ice. The funny video has amassed nearly 700,000 likes and over 10,000 comments in the few days it has been up. To read the full story by Yahoo, click here.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.