Life In Prison For Alexandria Double Murderer Who Tried Escaping To Ethiopia

The 29-year-old Alexandria, VA man learned his fate for fatally shooting 22-year-old Henok Yohannes during a drug deal on Dec. 22, 2016, prosecutors said.

Nessibu fled but would go on to kill Kedest Simeneh, also 22, and left her body outside of a home in Burke, officials said.

He fled to Ethiopa the following morning, and was extradited back to Virginia in 2019. His murder convictions cam in 2022 and 2023.

On Friday, June 16, Nessibu was sentenced to the maximum penalty for each of his crimes: A life sentence for murder, 10 years for manslaughter, and eight years for two felony firearms charges.

