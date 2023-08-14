Infant Was In Vehicle During Fairfax County Shooting: Police

Montez Damone-Faggins, 29, of Front Royal, fired a gun inside a car around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at 7700 block of Richmond Highway in Hybla Valley, Fairfax County police said.

A woman was struck in her upper body. Responding officers rendered aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

The victim’s infant child was also in the car at the time of the shooting and was unharmed and reunited with another family member. All parties were known to each other and remained on the scene. The firearm was found inside the car.

Kayla Thornton, 28, of Woodbridge, who was wanted on warrants, was also in the vehicle, police said.

Damone-Faggins was taken to the Adult Detention Center and charged with malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was held on no bond. Thornton was arrested for outstanding warrants from another jurisdiction. She was held on a secured bond.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact them at 703-246-7800, option 2.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.