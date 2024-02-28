Overcast 65°

SHARE

Heather Munoz, Potomac Falls Realtor, Dies At 49

Heather Lynn Moesle Munoz died on Feb. 20, and was found peacefully in bed with her beloved cat, Lady, her obituary says. She was 49 years old.

Heather Lynn&nbsp;Moesle Munoz.

Heather Lynn Moesle Munoz.

 Photo Credit: Lynn Munoz Facebook
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Heather graduated from Langley High School and went on to have a successful career in real estate, her obituary on the Loudoun Funeral Chapel website says.

Heather was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband Michael Munoz, whom she married in 2021 after being together for 27 years, according to her obituary.

"Heather succeeded in everything she did. She was a force to be reckoned with," her obituary reads. "She lived her life fully and was always true to herself."

Loved ones penned Facebook tributes to Heather.

A funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 1 at the Loudoun Funeral Chapel.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE