Florida Pals Spent 2 Years Breaking Into Cars At Fairfax County Parks: Cops

David Daniel Moraga-Nunez, 43 and Jonny Marcelo Sandoval-Barraza, 38, broke into countless vehicles between May 2022 and March 2024, stealing and using credit cards at various stores, county police said.

Nunez and Barraza were identified as suspects using surveillance footage, license plate reader technology, and a review of credit card transactions. Police say they broke into cars at Hemlock Park, Fountain Head Park, and Burke Lake Park.

The pair were arrested at a motel in Springfield on Tuesday, April 16, and were taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged.

Nunez was charged with with credit card theft, credit card fraud, identity theft, false identification to law enforcement and possession of fictitious identification. Barraza was charged with credit card theft, credit card fraud, identity theft, and possession of fictitious identification. Both were held on secured bonds.

Detectives continue to investigate to link them to additional cases throughout the county. Anyone who may have information about this incident or others to call our West Springfield District Station at 703-644-7377.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.