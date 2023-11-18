Financial Controller, Fairfax County Dad Victor Lee Dies, 37: 'Unforgettable Person'

More than $23,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Victor's wife, Caitlyn, and children, James and Caroline, as of Saturday, Nov. 18. The campaign says Victor died after an 11-month battle with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia.

"Victor fought the hardest battle of his life and has left this world all too soon," Vanessa Roca writes.

"We are honored to have known him and thankful to be able to continue on his memory. Victor was a dedicated & loving husband and father. He was also a loving son & family member, a loyal friend, and an unforgettable person. He will be missed dearly and loved forever."

Victor was an avid runner having excelled on the track and field team at McLean High School, before enlisting and serving in the Army Reserves (2004 to 2011), his obituary says.

He majored in accounting at George Mason University and would go on to become a CPA and CMA, having most recently worked as an assistant financial controller, his obituary says.

Victor met his wife, Caitlin, through mutual friends during a night out in Arlington, and together they share two children, and a rescue dog, Maddie. He is also survived by his parents, Robert and Pin Lee.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Chantilly National Golf & Country Club in Centreville, with a memorial service to follow.

Click here for Victor Lee's complete obituary and here to donate to his family.

