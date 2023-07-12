DUI Driver Leaves Juvenile Clinging To Life Following Richmond Highway Crash: Police

Jermaine Ridgely, 45, of Alexandria, has been charged with DUI and cited for failing to obey a highway sign in the 8:53 p.m. crash on Richmond Highway Tuesday, July 11, Fairfax County police said.

A 2010 Nissan Altima going south on the highway, and attempting a left turn into a park lot on the 7100 block, when the car was struck by Ridgely's, police said.

A juvenile passenger in the Altima was seriously injured, and taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition. The child remained hospitalized Wednesday morning.

Fairfax County Fire Department witnessed the crash and immediately rendered medical aid. Preliminarily, detectives believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact FCPD's Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.

