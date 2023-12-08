Drunk Driver Caught On Camera Crashing Into Fairfax County Police Cruiser

The Fairfax County Police Department released body cam footage of what could have been a fatal incident as an officer was assisting a biker who was riding in the dark without his lights on.

While talking to the cyclist, who was compliant, the officer asked him to move in front of his marked police cruiser to avoid possibly getting hit by a passing car.

That proved prophetic.

"I was saying, you don't have any lights," the officer can be heard saying to the man. "Do you mind stepping in front of my car so you're not ... I don't want you to get hit by anyone coming up here," he added before imploring the biker to get lights as a driver smashed into the police vehicle.

According to police, the driver was drunk, but "because of where (the biker and officer) were standing, nobody was seriously hurt."

Video of the crash quickly went viral on social media, with the peanut gallery eager to throw their opinions into the ring.

The driver is now facing pending charges for the crash.

