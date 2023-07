The two-vehicle crash at Jeff Todd Way and Telegraph Road in Fort Belvoir initially sent both drivers to the hospital around 1 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, Fairfax County police said.

One driver was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

No further details were released as of 9 a.m.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.