DCF Worker Rapes, Sodomizes Victim In Fairfax County: Police

Ernest Melo, of Centreville, met with the victim — a stranger — at a restaurant just outside of Fairfax County Wednesday night, June 28, the Fairfax County Police Department said.

The two went back to the victim’s house in the Mount Vernon Police District, where Melo raped and sexually assaulted the victim, authorities said.

The rape was reported to police Saturday, July 1, and detectives from the department's Major Crimes Bureau obtained a warrant for rape and two counts of sodomy.

Melo was taken arrested by officers in the Sully Police District on Sunday, July 2, and was being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Melo is a human services assistant for the Fairfax County Department of Family Services.

