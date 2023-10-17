Crossbow Arrow Skewers Pedestrian's Back In Bailey's Crossroads

The man was on the sidewalk on the 3400 block of Carlin Springs Road in Bailey’s Crossroads around 12:05 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, county police said.

The arrow went through the man's backpack and into his back. He was taken to the hospital due to injuries that were deemed non-life-threatening, and after receiving treatment, he was released.

Preliminarily, detectives believe the arrow was shot from a crossbow.

Detectives are actively investigating to determine the circumstances that led to the incident. They are asking anyone with information on the case to call our Mason Police District Criminal Investigations Division at 703-256-8035.

