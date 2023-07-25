Butter Fingers: Careless Shopper Drops Handgun At Spotsylvania Towne Center

Thomas Ballard was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, shoplifting, and possession of marijuana while under 21, and being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under a $2,500 bond, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Ballard dropped the loaded gun on the floor of a business inside Spotsylvania Towne Center around 3 p.m. Sunday, July 23, then picked it up as if no one noticed, the SCSO said.

Responding deputies detained Ballard near the food court. A loaded 9mm firearm was located in his front pants pocket. During the arrest, Ballard was found with an item he had stolen from another store in the mall, police said.

