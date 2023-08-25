Arsonist Torches Apartment In Woodlawn: Officials

Brant Barnett is believed to have caused the small fire that started in a first-floor hallway at a garden-style complex on the 4200 block of Buckman Road in Woodlawn on Friday, Aug. 25, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said.

No injuries were reported in the fire that authorities say was intentionally set just before 8 a.m.

Barnett was charged with Burning of an Occupied Dwelling. He was being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

