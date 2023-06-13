$100K Lottery Ticket Bought At Chantilly Wegman's About To Expire

The ticket from Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle on Jan. 1, 2023, has yet to be claimed.

By law, winning tickets in Virginia expire 180 days after the drawing. That means the ticket will become worthless at 5 p.m. (close of business) on Friday, June 30, that is, unless the winner comes forward.

The ticket was bought at Wegman’s, located at 14361 Newbrook Drive in Chantilly. It is ticket #410073.

Whoever has the winning ticket should contact the Virginia Lottery immediately or present the winning ticket at a Virginia Lottery customer service center or prize zone.

All Virginia Lottery unclaimed prize money goes to the state’s Literary Fund.

