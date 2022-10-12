Strong Cold Front Will Bring Severe Storms To Region: Here's What's Coming

A strong cold front will trigger a round of showers and severe thunderstorms, a few of which may produce gusty winds, hail, and heavy rainfall.

The time frame for storm activity is Thursday afternoon and evening, Oct. 13.

"A cold front will bring moderate to locally heavy rainfall Thursday into Thursday night," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. "A widespread 1 to 1.5 inches of rain is expected, with locally higher amounts possible.

"The main threat from this rainfall is minor urban and poor drainage flooding. Localized flash flooding is possible, especially Thursday evening."

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry ahead of the storm system, with a high temperature in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Clouds will increase in the afternoon and overnight into Thursday morning.

The storm system is expected to arrive in the mid-afternoon Thursday, on a day in which the high temperature will be in the mid 60s.

For a look at areas expected to receive the most rainfall, see the first image above from AccuWeather.com. Areas in dark green could see 2 to 4 inches of rainfall.

Widespread wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour are expected Thursday afternoon and evening, with some areas seeing 55 to 65 miles per hour, according to AccuWeather.com. (Click on the second image above.)

The system will push out overnight, leading to a mostly sunny day and cooler day on Friday, Oct. 14 with a high temperature in the low to mid 60s.

