VA Candidate In Sex Scandal Susanna Gibson Defeated By David Owen: AP

It wasn't immediately clear what the margin was between Gibson — a Richmond mom of two and nurse practitioner who made headlines for live-streaming sex acts with her husband on porn websites — and the GOP businessman.

Gibson apparently live-streamed sex with her husband on pornographic website Chaturbate then asked for payments from viewers in exchange for specific acts, the Washington Post reported.

When that came to light, though Gibson stayed in the legislative race, keeping her focus on abortion rights. The race between Owen and Gibson was in what's considered one of the state's most competitive districts after the 100 House of Delegates seats were redrawn in alignment with the 2020 Census.

In a statement issued last September to CNN, Gibson said her "political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up.

"They are trying to silence me because they want to silence you, and I won’t let that happen.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has been pushing for a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy except for in cases of incest, rape, or if a mother's life is in danger.

Owen claimed victory Wednesday morning, Nov. 8, well before the AP officially called it.

