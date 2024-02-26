Unlicensed DUI Driver Crashes, Flips Car, Bites Officer In Arlington: Police

Malesha Bruner was heading east on Washington Boulevard around 9:45 p.m. Feb. 22 when she hit a parked, occupied car at 3rd Street N., county police said.

Bruner fled westbound on Washington Boulevard when she struck another traveling vehicle, at which point her car overturned, police said. No injuries were reported by the occupants of the two struck vehicles.

Responding officers found Bruner on scene and detained her on suspicion of driving under the influence. While in custody, Bruner became combative and bit an officer, ACPD said.

She was taken to an area hospital for medical evaluation where she became aggressive and grabbed the handle of an officer’s gun before being restrained.

Bruner was charged with Assault on Police, Disarming a Police Officer, Driving Under the Influence, Hit and Run and No Driver’s License. She was held without bond.

