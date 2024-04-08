Two District residents and a man from Maryland are all heading to prison after admitting to their roles in the fatal shooting of Taijhon Wyatt that also left another person injured, according to the Department of Justice.

Those charged:

Trey Prillerman, 19, of Washington, DC;

Nelfy Hernandez, 20, of Washington, DC;

Deandre Levy, 22, of Gaithersburg.

Court documents state that at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2020, Wyatt was walking with a group of friends in an alley near 9th and Kennedy Street NW when a stolen vehicle driven by Prillerman arrived at the mouth of the alley.

Hernandez and Levy opened fire into the group, killing Wyatt and wounding another person. The three then fled the area in a stolen car, which was found in Baltimore.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting, where they found the teenager suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

No motive for the shooting has been released by investigators.

Prillerman and Hernandez pleaded guilty in August 2023to second-degree murder while armed. Levy pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter while armed.

Hernandez also admitted to felony assault for assaulting a DYRS guard in a separate incident.

A judge sentenced Prillerman to 17 years in prison; Hernandez to 13 years in prison; and Levy to eight years in prison.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.