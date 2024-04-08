Mostly Cloudy 59°

Three Men, Woman Injured In Quadruple Southwest DC Shooting: Metropolitan Police

Three men and a woman were shot over the weekend in a quadruple shooting in Southwest DC on Sunday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metropolitan police are investigating the quadruple shooting.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on April 7, officers were called to the 100 block of Elmira Street SW, where they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Each was conscious and breathing, police say, and they were taken by paramedics to area hospitals for treatment and evaluation of their injuries.

Police say that investigators are on the lookout for a white Dodge Charger that fled the area. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact detectives by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting a tip to 50411. 

