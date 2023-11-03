A Few Clouds 60°

Teens To Be Charged As Adults For Killing Of 17-Year-Old In Northeast DC: Police

Two teens will face serious charges after a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead and another man hospitalized with critical injuries in DC, the Metropolitan Police Department announced.

One person was killed and a second was hospitalized in critical condition after the DC shooting.

Marlan Smith, Jr., 16, and Anthony Monroe, 17, both of Northwest DC, are facing a host of felony charges for their alleged roles in the midday murder of Antonio Cunningham last month.

Detectives from the department were called shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 to the 2300 block of Washington Place NE, where there were reports of gunshots ringing out with two people down.

Upon arrival, first responders found Cunningham suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital by DC Fire and EMS personnel, where he later was pronounced dead.

The second victim, an adult whose name has not been released, was listed in critical, but stable condition on Friday.

Monroe and Smith were arrested and charged as adults on Thursday with: 

  • First-degree murder while armed;

  • Assault with a dangerous weapon;
  • Felony destruction of property;
  • Five counts of robbery.

They are being held in custody.

