Teens To Be Charged As Adults For Killing Of 17-Year-Old In Northeast DC: Police

Marlan Smith, Jr., 16, and Anthony Monroe, 17, both of Northwest DC, are facing a host of felony charges for their alleged roles in the midday murder of Antonio Cunningham last month.

Detectives from the department were called shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 to the 2300 block of Washington Place NE, where there were reports of gunshots ringing out with two people down.

Upon arrival, first responders found Cunningham suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital by DC Fire and EMS personnel, where he later was pronounced dead.

The second victim, an adult whose name has not been released, was listed in critical, but stable condition on Friday.

Monroe and Smith were arrested and charged as adults on Thursday with:

First-degree murder while armed;

Assault with a dangerous weapon;

Felony destruction of property;

Five counts of robbery.

They are being held in custody.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.