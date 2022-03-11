Teen Suspect In Custody For Shooting, Attempted Robbery Of Commanders RB Brian Robinson: Police

Metropolitan Police investigators have apprehended a teenage armed robber who derailed the rookie season of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson over the summer.

A 17-year-old man - who was 16 at the time of the shooting - from Northeast, DC, has been arrested and charged with assault with intent to rob while armed with a gun, the agency announced late on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Due to his age, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee III said that his name will not be released nor will any possible details about his legal history.

"I was just happy they found somebody," Robinson said on Thursday, Nov. 3 to reporters, according to ESPN. "I (haven’t) been thinking much about it, just focusing on the season. There was a relief."

Police released photos of the suspects who approached the 23-year-old rookie athlete on the 1000 block of H Street, Northeast, flashing their handguns and trying to rob him around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, authorities said.

The suspects fired their guns and then fled the scene in a vehicle without taking any property. Robinson was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Robinson, a third-round draft pick out of Alabama was looking like a potential star for the Commanders before he was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds in the incident.

A quick healer, Robinson was back in the building with his teammates just days after his shooting. He made his NFL debut in week five last month against the Tennessee Titans and since has assumed his role as the team's lead back.

So far this season, Robinson has rushed for 175 yards and his first career touchdown.

