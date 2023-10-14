Shooting Suspect At Large After Teen Found Dead In DC: MPD

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a man wanted for his potential role in a fatal shooting that left a teenager dead in Southeast DC.

Police say that late last month, officers were called to the 2300 block of Green Street SE, where there was a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found 16-year-old Jamal Jones, who has no known address, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, the department released photos and a video of the suspect, who was seen wearing all black and conversing someone inside an area convenience store on the day of the shooting.

No additional information was provided by police.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or suspect has been asked to contact detectives at the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting the tip to 50411.

