Shooter In Southeast DC Sentenced For Killing Maryland Man Outside Father's Home: Feds

Ravel Mills, 29, was found guilty by a jury last October of second-degree murder while armed and other offenses for killing the Montgomery County native in Southeast DC in 2020.

This week, a judge announced that Mills has been sentenced to 29 years in prison, the max possible term.

According to prosecutors, on April 18, 2020, Strong, 28, was outside his father's home when Mills came across him with a gun, prompting the former to flee on foot.

Mills chased Strong up the 3400 block of 24th Street SE, and when he got close enough, pulled his jacket hood over his head and shot Strong several times.

The chase was caught on video, but officials say that the shooting itself was not captured by any surveillance cameras in the area. There were also no eyewitnesses.

Instead, the government presented video surveillance, circumstantial, and motive evidence in securing the conviction.

Mills was also found guilty of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence and carrying a pistol without a license.

"Under the Voluntary Sentencing Guidelines, Mills faced a sentencing range of 144 to 288 months for second-degree murder while armed, 36 to 84 months for the possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and six to 24 months for the carrying a pistol without a license," according to officials.

The judge sentenced Mills to:

288 months for second-degree murder while armed;

60 months for possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence;

24 months for the carrying a pistol without a license.

"He further ordered that the time for the possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence run consecutive to the murder."

