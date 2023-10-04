Shooter In Southeast DC Convicted Of Killing Maryland Man Outside Father's Home: Feds

Ravel Mills, 29, was found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder while armed and other offenses for gunning down Strong in Southeast DC in 2020.

According to prosecutors, on April 18, 2020, Toussaunt was outside his father's home when Mills came across him with a gun, prompting the former to flee on foot.

Mills chased Strong up the 3400 block of 24th Street SE, and when he got close enough, pulled his jacket hood over his head and shot Strong several times.

The chase was caught on camera, but officials say that the shooting itself was not caught by any surveillance video in the area. There were also no eyewitnesses.

Mills was also found guilty of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence and carrying a pistol without a license.

When he is sentenced, Mills faces up to 55 years in prison, but is more likely to face one or two decades behind bars.

