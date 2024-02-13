Shooter Charged With Murder Of Young Father In Southeast DC: Metropolitan Police

Robert Straughter, 26, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed for his role in the fatal shooting of Tyejuan Harkum last December, the Metropolitan Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, officers were called to the 2600 block of Naylor Road SE to investigate a shooting, where they found Harkum suffering from a gunshot wound.

Harkum was treated and rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located Straughter, and the Southeast DC resident was arrested for murder without incident.

