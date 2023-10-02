Second Feuding Street Gang Member Sentenced For Fatal Courtyard Shooting In Southeast DC

Quincy Garvin was sentenced by a judge to 36 years in prison for shooting into a courtyard in the Potomac Gardens area of Southeast DC in 2017 and killing Carl Hardy, who was standing outside, federal authorities announced.

Between May 2017 and October 2017, Garvin was part of a gang that operated out of Wellington Park, which resulted in a number of "beefs" with other people in parts of the city, many of which were the result of feuds among local rival rap groups.

On Sept. 10, 2017, Garvin and three others circled the Potomac Gardens neighborhood looking for people to target, and on their fourth trip, the vehicle abruptly stopped, Williams and two others got out with multiple weapons - including an assault rifle - and opened fire on the crowded courtyard.

More than 30 rounds were fired, including several that struck Hardy, who was rushed to an area hospital and operated on multiple times before succumbing to his injuries on Oct. 1, 2017 after a weeks-long fight.

Garvin and 22-year-old Saquan Williams were arrested and both charged with Hardy's murder.

“Violence between crews fuels a number of the homicides we see in the District,” US Attorney Matthew Graves said. “Those thinking of turning petty disputes into deadly shootings need to know that we will hold them accountable for their conduct and face sentences like this one.”

