Roads Closed Around Union Station In Northeast DC For Police Activity (Developing)

An alert was issued by a police spokesperson around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7 advising that officers arrested a man in the park, though there is no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat.

As a result of the police activity, these roads were temporarily closed, and motorists have been cautioned to avoid the area:

Columbus Circle between Louisiana and Delaware Avenues, NE;

D Street between Louisiana and Delaware Avenues, NE.

At 1:15 p.m., the agency said that officers searched the park and it was secure, though they are now in the process of investigating the suspect's belongings.

More information is expected to be released on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

