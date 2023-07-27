Predator Warned To Stay Away From Teen Gets Prison Time For Sexual Assault In DC: Feds

District resident Mikeale Frazier, 24, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after admitting to sexually abusing a child late last year in federal court, authorities announced.

Prosecutors say that Frazier sexually abused a 14-year-old minor for approximately 6-months, and when a relative of his victim intervened and told him to stay away due to her age, he continued his illegal exploits.

Frazier also reportedly recorded a video of his sexual abuse of the child.

He was arrested on June 21, 2021 and has been in custody since.

When he is freed from prison, a judge also ordered that Frazier serve 10 years of supervised release.

