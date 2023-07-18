Police ID Man Shot, Killed Near Catholic University In DC

Southeast DC resident Robert Lavender, 44, has been identified by police as the man who was shot in the 600 block of Monroe Street NE near 7th Street NE and later died after being rushed to an area hospital.

In a letter to the community, the university confirmed the shooting, noting that it is unclear whether or not the shooter or victim had any connection to the school.

One suspect has been identified by Metropolitan Police Department investigators. He was described as being a Black man in his early 20s who was wearing a black hooded shirt and fled toward the Metro station while armed with a handgun.

This latest shooting came weeks after Kentucky resident Maxwell Emerson was killed on campus. Another incident was also reported on Thursday, July 13 involving a recent Catholic University graduate that was left with "serious, non-life-threatening injuries."

"The increase in violent crime near our campus is a critical issue that requires serious attention, especially on the perimeter of our campus," they said, noting that they're calling for emergency meetings with the Metropolitan Police Department "to address the serious concerns we have about the crime that has occurred just footsteps away from our campus."

