Touchy Teen Accused Of Grabbing Woman From Behind On Arlington Trail: Police

A Virginia teenager has been identified by police as the suspect who allegedly groped a woman running along the Arlington Boulevard trail late last year, authorities announced.

The Arlington County Police Department Special Victims Unit is investigating a 17-year-old who allegedly assaulted a woman who was out exercising on Nov. 29, 2022, in the 2000 block of Arlington Boulevard.

According to police, the woman was running when the teen approached her from behind, grabbed her buttocks, and continued running down the trail.

Earlier this month, investigating detectives were able to identify the 17-year-old and they obtained a petition for assault and battery, they said.

Investigators made note that similar incidents have been reported in the Clarendon-Courthouse and Radnor/Ft. Myer Heights neighborhoods in November and December last year, though it is unclear if the teen has any connection to those cases.

Anyone who may have experienced a similar incident has been asked to contact Det. C. Mulrain at the Arlington Police Department by calling 703-228-4194 or emailing cmulrain@arlingtonva.us.

