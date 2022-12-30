Three Shot, Killed In Eight Hours During Violent Night In DC: Police

A deadly night and morning in Washington DC ended with a hefty body county as the new year comes closer to its conclusion, according to Metropolitan Police officials.

Three people were killed in a span of less than eight hours between late on Thursday, Dec. 29, and early on Friday, Dec. 30 across DC, as police are scrambling for answers following the violent night.

The busy night for first responders started shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, when officers in the Fifth District responded to the sounds of gunshots ringing through the air in the 2700 block of 7th Street in Northeast, DC.

Upon arrival at the scene, they found 50-year-old Aniekobo Macaulay Umoh, of Brandywine, Maryland suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Services personnel responded and transported Umoh to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Less than 90 minutes later, one more person was killed and another was hospitalized by an unknown shooter.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a stretch in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Southeast, DC, where there was a reported shooting.

Officials say that officers found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. One was pronounced dead upon arrival and the second “unintended victim” is in stable condition.

Police have not released the name or age of the man who was killed in the double shooting, pending notification of his family. His body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

A spokesperson for the department said that they are still trying to identify a motive, and no suspect has been identified.

Hours later, at 2:24 a.m. on Friday morning, Third District officers were called to the 2400 block of 15th Street in Northwest, DC, where they found Upper Marlboro resident Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez, 21, shot and killed in a third fatal shooting.

His body was also transported to the Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

“We need everyone’s help to help us with these issues … these shootings … the constant shootings are just too much,” one official said at the scene of the Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue shooting. “Everyone must play a role. And if you see something suspicious, say something.”

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting a tip to 50411.

