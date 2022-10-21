Third Man Apprehended For Murder Of 30-Year-Old Maryland Man In DC, Police Announce

Authorities announced a third arrest in connection to the 2020 murder of a Maryland man in Washington, DC.

Steven Washington, 23, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, has been charged with first-degree murder while armed for his role in the fatal shooting of Greenbelt resident Nurudeen Thomas, 30, in July 2020.

In June, two others, a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man from Lawrenceville, Georgia, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to investigators.

Shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, members of the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 4100 block of 14th Street in Northwest, DC, officials said.

Upon arrival, they located Thomas, who had been shot.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported him to a local hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced dead.

Thomas’ arrest was announced on Friday, Oct. 21 by police investigators. No information about his initial court appearance was announced by Metropolitan Police.

