Suspect Sought In Arlington County Bank Robbery, Police Say

The Arlington County Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect behind a recent bank robbery.

Police responded to the reported robbery in the 900 block of North Taylor Street just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, the department said.

Officers learned the male suspect entered the bank, passed a note to a teller demanding money and implied he had a weapon, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash. No weapons were actually seen and no injuries were reported, police added.

The suspect is described as a Black male, standing 6'2," with a heavy set build. He was wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, black hat and sunglasses at the time of the robbery, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-228-4180 or email ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.