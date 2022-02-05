Contact Us
Arlington Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Arlington County Bank Robbed: Police

David Cifarelli
The Truist Bank
The Truist Bank Photo Credit: Google Maps

Arlington County Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred in the 900 block of North Taylor Street in Arlington around 2 p.m. on Monday, May 2, the department said on Twitter. 

The suspect entered the bank, passed a note to an employee saying they had a weapon and then left the scene with an unknown amount of money, police said. 

Initial reports suggested this happened at the Truist Bank, located at 920 North Taylor Street, ARLNow reports

No injuries or arrests have been reported. 

