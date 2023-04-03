Sexual Assault Suspect Breaks Into Arlington Home, Attacks Woman In Bedroom: Police

Police in Arlington are investigating an alleged sexual assault after a man gained entry to a woman’s home early on Sunday morning in Ballston-Virginia Square, authorities announced.

At approximately 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 2, officers from the Arlington County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit were called to investigate a reported attempted rape in the 3900 block of Fairfax Drive.

The investigation determined that an unknown man somehow gained entry to his victim’s residence, made his way into her bedroom and sexually assaulted her before fleeing on foot, officials said.

Police described the suspect as being a Black man in his mid-20s, and he was wearing dark clothing during the assault. No additional descriptive information was provided by investigators.

The sexual assault remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding a possible suspect, or details surrounding the incident has been asked to contact Det. J. McGrath (703-228-4244 or jmcgra@arlingtonva.us) or Det. C. Oesterling (703-228-4241 or coesterling@arlingtonva.us) of the department’s Special Victims Unit.

