Police ID Teen Gunned Down Midday In DC

Authorities have released new information regarding the fatal shooting of a teen in broad daylight in Washington, DC.

Makai Green, 15, of Northwest, DC, has been identified as the victim who was found with multiple gunshot wounds at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 in the 700 block of N Street.

Members of the Third District were called to N Street on Friday afternoon, where they found Green. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the teen to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No information about a potential suspect or motive has been released by police investigators.

A reward of up to $25,000 has been offered for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide branch by calling (202) 727-9099.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.