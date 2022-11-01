Police ID Teen Football Player Murdered By Unknown Gunman On Halloween Night In DC

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch has released new information regarding the teen who was shot and killed in Southeast DC on Halloween night.

Antione Manning, 14, was found with a gunshot wound at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 to the 2600 block of Birney Place, according to investigators on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

No information about a possible motive or suspect has been released by the police.

Councilmember Trayon White penned a heartfelt memorial of Manning on social media.

"Damn Twon… 14 years old and lost his life for absolutely nothing.." he posted on Instagram. "God is not pleased with our culture behavior … If they kill us, and we kill us.. there will be no more us. Our children deserve to go outside and be kids. 💔💔💔🕊🕊🕊 Ina send me your number..☎️."

DC Police Chief Robert Contee III said that upon arrival, officers found a 14-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds. Aid was rendered, and CPR was initiated, but the teen later died at an area hospital from his injuries.

“I’m sad to report that a 14-year-old young man has lost his life tonight to a senseless act of gun violence,” he said. “Right now, we don't have more information that we are looking to put out to the public. We're in the preliminary stages of the investigation."

Contee confirmed that the victim was a ninth-grade student at a DC school, and made note that due to the hour of the shooting and rainy conditions, there were very few trick-or-treaters in the area at the time of the murder.

“(He) was targeted for unknown reasons, and the investigation will focus on that to find out what led to this young man's death,” he added. “He lost his life tonight to a senseless act of violence.

"I’ve been talking about this, and talking about this, and talking about this for months now … About how our young people are (either the) victim or suspects in a lot of these crimes that occurred," Contee continued.

“This family should not be grieving the loss of life tonight. The suspect who had, what I’m sure is an illegal firearm, should not have been in possession of that illegal firearm.”

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered by the Metropolitan Police Department for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the murderer.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators at the department by calling (202) 727-9099.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.