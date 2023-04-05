Contact Us
Arlington Daily Voice serves Arlington, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Police ID Man Killed In Double Shooting On Residential DC Street

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The double shooting was reported in the 100 block of Xenia Street in Southeast.
The double shooting was reported in the 100 block of Xenia Street in Southeast. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Metropolitan Police investigators have released new information after a 59-year-old man was killed in a double shooting on Tuesday night.

Northwest, DC resident Allen Hill, Jr. has been identified as the victim who was gunned down on Tuesday, April 4 in the 100 block of Xenia Street in Southeast.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday night, officers from the Seventh District were called to Xenia Street to investigate a reported shooting that left two men with multiple gunshot wounds, police say.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel were called to the scene, where they pronounced Hill dead. The second victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police had been on the lookout for a man seen wearing a red hoodie and black jeans who was last seen running toward Oxon Park.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting has been asked to contact detectives at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (2020) 727-9099 or sending information to the agency’s text tip line at 50411.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.