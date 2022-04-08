One Hospitalized After DC Library Shooting (DEVELOPING)

A woman was injured in a D.C. library shooting on Thursday, August 4, police said.

Officers arrived at the Anacostia Neighborhood Library around 3:45 p.m. and found a woman unconscious and not breathing, according to a story by NBC4 Washington.

She was allegedly shot in a downstairs meeting room during a Special Police training session, reports said.

No other injuries were reported.

