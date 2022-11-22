New Technology Helps Police In Arlington Close 34-Year-Old Sexual Assault Cold Case

New technology helped authorities solve a 34-year-old sexual assault cold case in Virginia.

George Thomas Jr., 61, of Arlington, was arrested Monday, Nov. 21 for his role in the rape, sodomy, and abduction of a 22-year-old woman on Aug. 24, 1988, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Police said that fingerprints prints taken from the victim's vehicle at the time were recently confirmed to be a match to Thomas Jr. and his late brother, Gregory Allen Thomas, of Arlington.

A department fingerprint examiner linked the second set of fingerprints to new and unrelated arrest records for Thomas Jr., police said.

The siblings abducted the victim as she left her job at the Skyline Mall at 5195 Leesburg Pike, prosecutors said. They're accused of approaching the woman in a parking garage, physically assaulting her, and abducting her.

The suspects drove to a secluded location and led the woman to a wooded area, where both men raped her before forcing her back into her car, authorities said. She claimed was made to drive to another location and raped again.

Following the second assault, the victim was able to flee and drive away.

She was able to provide enough information to police to allow artists to create a composite sketch of one of the suspects. Police were also able to collect forensic evidence, which was submitted to the statewide and nationwide national DNA bank.

However, after decades of following tips and submitting evidence to DNA databases, authorities were unable to make any arrests in the case.

That is, until Thomas Jr. was arrested on unrelated charges, resulting in his fingerprints being put on file. A DNA sample for him matched evidence recovered in 1988, authorities said.

The other set of fingerprints was linked to Gregory Allen Thomas, who died in 2009. His blood card provided by a medical examiner confirmed he was a match, police said.

“Advancements in technology allow us to revisit cases decades old with the resources at our disposal," said Major Ed O’Carroll, Bureau Chief, Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics Bureau.

"No matter the time that has passed, our detectives and professional staff will always fight for answers, resolution, and some measure of justice for those affected by these crimes."

Thomas Jr. was arrested by members of the US Marshals Service and Metro Transit police on Monday, Nov. 21 in Maryland.

He was being held without bond in an Adult Detention Center.

Victim specialists from the police department's Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure the family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 703-814-7000.

