Murder Suspect Busted With Drugs During Bust In Arlington, Police Say

An Arlington man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a homeless man who was found killed inside an apartment in the Buckingham neighborhood earlier this week, police announced.

James Ray Williams, 40, is facing murder and other charges following an investigation by the Arlington County Police Department into the death of 28-year-old Sean Bowman, who was found dead inside an apartment by a maintenance worker on Tuesday, March 28.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, first responders were dispatched to the 100 block of North Thomas Street to conduct a reported welfare check.

According to officials, a maintenance worker entered an apartment and found Bowman unresponsive inside, prompting the emergency call. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Arlington County Fire Department paramedics.

The initial investigation determined that Bowman suffered upper body trauma, police said.

During the course of the ongoing investigation, Williams was identified as a suspect, and he was taken into custody in the 4200 block of Henderson Road by officers, the department announced on Saturday, April 1.

Williams was charged with:

Murder;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Possession of conrolled substances with intent to distribute;

Possession of Schedule I/II narcotics.

He is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit by calling (703) 228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.