Police ID Dead Body Found In Arlington Apartment By Maintenance Worker

New details have been released by the Arlington County Police Department after a homeless man was found killed in the Buckingham neighborhood earlier this week.

Investigators have identified Sean Bowman, 28, who has no fixed address, as the victim who was found by a maintenance worker on Tuesday, March 28 inside an area apartment unit.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, first responders were dispatched to the 100 block of North Thomas Street to conduct a reported welfare check.

According to officials, a maintenance worker entered an apartment and found a man, now identified as Bowman, unresponsive inside, prompting the emergency call. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Arlington County Fire Department paramedics.

The initial investigation determined that Bowman suffered upper body trauma, police said.

Following the discovery of the body, the victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit by calling (703) 228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.