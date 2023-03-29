Maintenance Worker Makes Grisly Discovery At Arlington Apartment: Police

Police in Arlington are investigating an apparent homicide in the Buckingham neighborhood, authorities announced.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, first responders were dispatched to the 100 block of North Thomas Street to conduct a reported welfare check.

According to officials, a maintenance worker entered an apartment and found a man unresponsive inside, prompting the emergency call. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Arlington County Fire Department paramedics.

The initial investigation determined that the victim suffered upper body trauma, though his name and age are being withheld pending notification of his next of kin, police said.

Following the discovery of the body, the victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit by calling (703) 228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.