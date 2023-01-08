Man Found Murdered Near Nationals Park, Navy Yard Metro Station In DC, Police Say

The Metropolitan Police Department has launched an investigation after a 20-year-old man was murdered blocks from National Park and near the Navy Yard Metro stop.

A shooting suspect remains at large in DC on Sunday, Jan. 8, after Southeast resident Terry Clark was found shot and killed in the 1200 block of Half Street overnight.

Officers were called shortly before 8 p.m. to Half Street in Southeast, DC on Saturday, Jan. 7, where there was a reported shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, police say that first responders found Clark suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Service personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the 20-year-old dead at the scene.

His body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine an exact cause of death, according to officials.

No information about a possible suspect or motive has been released by police investigators.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the murder has been asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or sending information to the agency’s tip line by texting 50411.

