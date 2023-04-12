Lexus Linked To Fatal Mass Shooting Outside DC Funeral Home: Metropolitan Police

New details have been released after a 29-year-old man was gunned down in a mass shooting outside a DC funeral home following a service for a victim of gun violence.

The Metropolitan Police Department has released photos of a Lexus believed to be involved in the shooting that was reported on Tuesday, April 11, outside the Stewart Funeral Home in the 4000 block of Benning Road in Northeast DC, that took the life of Northwest resident Terrell Coghill and injured three others.

Gunshots rang out minutes after the service for 24-year-old Stephon Lamont Carroll at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, killing Coghill and sending two women and a second man to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III said that a member of the department was stationed nearby the funeral home at the family’s request, though the gunman was still able to fire into a crowd, striking four people in what appears to be a targeted attack.

Following the homicide, the department released photos of a white Lexus IS350, with possible damage to the bottom of the front passenger's door, that was captured by a surveillance camera near the scene.

Contee stressed that the MPD officer that was stationed nearby was a routine request that families often make, especially for homicide victims.

“(To do this in front of an officer) speaks to the brazenness of some of the people we see commit violent acts in our community,” he said. “I keep saying what I’ll say about violent criminals: when we have people who demonstrate this level of violence in our communities, I don’t think we can make excuses for these types of crimes.

“They have to be held accountable for their actions, and we have to work hard to get us there,” Contee continued. “It’s unfortunate someone would be so brazen to do such an act, especially at a funeral. How low can you be to attack people at a funeral."

Federal officials have joined the investigation, though police have been unable to provide details about the shooter or possible motive.

“The point is that several of the people were specifically targeted,” Contee added. “We’re unsure why that is. Why people are targeted at a funeral. I don’t understand that.”

The mass shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or shooter has been asked to contact Metropolitan Police Department detectives by calling (202) 727-9099 or at the agency's text tip line by sending a message to 50411.

