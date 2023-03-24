Fatal Shootings Reported Hours Apart In DC Overnight: Metropolitan Police

Two men were killed overnight in Washington, DC, during a night of violence that saw multiple people shot during multiple shootings, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The busy 24 hours for police began early on Thursday afternoon, when officers were called to the 1300 block of Congress Street, where they found two people shot in Southwest DC.

Hours later, shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, detectives responded to the unit block of Galveston Street in Southwest, where there was a new shooting reported.

Upon arrival, police found Concord, North Carolina resident Kristian Stewart, 21, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Other shootings were reported in the 4600 block of Banning Road and 100 block of Yuma Street in DC throughout the night, investigators said.

Then Friday got off to a rough start for first responders, who are investigating a homicide that was reported at approximately 12:25 a.m. after 24-year-old Southeast, DC resident Stephon Carroll was shot.

According to police, Sixth District officers received reports of shots fired on E Street, though upon arrival, they found no crime scene. They were then called to the 300 block of Anacostia Drive in Southeast, where they found Carroll unconscious at the scene.

Finding no signs of life, Carroll was also pronounced dead at the site of his shooting by paramedics.

Both men have been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact manner and cause of death.

No suspects have been apprehended in any of the shootings, according to police.

