Don't Fall For It: Alert Issued For Fraudsters Posing As Police Members In DC

Virginia residents are being advised to exercise caution after fraudsters have been making the rounds posing as police.

An alert was issued by the DC Police Department regarding scammers who have been posing as Metropolitan Police Department members on the phone to falsely solicit cash.

In response, Police Commander John Haines issued a message to the community about the scam calls, where he said that if one receives a suspicious call, it should be immediately hung up.

Once the phone is hung up, residents are being advised to call the number back to verify it was a false number and then report it to the police.

Officials noted that the “Metropolitan Police Department will never solicit anyone for monetary funds."

Anyone who has been victimized by schemers posing as police has been instructed to contact the DC Police Department’s Financial and Cyber Crimes Unit by calling (202) 727-4159 or emailing mpd.fraud-unit@dc.gov.

