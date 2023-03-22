DC Fire And EMS Battle Brush Fire At Rock Creek Park (DEVELOPING)

All hands are on deck at Rock Creek Park in Washington, DC as crews are working to corral a brush fire that broke out on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to Beach Drive and Piney Branch Parkway NW, where there was a reported large brush fire.

Fire crews worked to surround the blaze to contain the flames, though additional units were called in at approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday as they worked to curtail the spread to nearby structures.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

