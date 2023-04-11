Armed Robber Turned Abductor At Arlington Bank ID'd By Police

Police have identified a North Carolina man as the suspect who took hostages during a bank robbery gone awry in Arlington on Tuesday afternoon.

Durham resident Oscar Gonzalez Allarenja, 30, has been charged with bank robbery and abduction after terrorizing employees and patrons during a barricade at the Wells Fargo branch in the 3100 block of Washington Boulevard on Tuesday, April 11, according to the Arlington County Police Department.

Shortly before 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, police were called to the bank, where Allarenja allegedly grabbed an employee, intimated that he had a weapon on him and demanded cash before walking behind the counter.

Responding officers made a perimeter around the bank and worked to safely resolve the incident as Allarenja held four adults and a child hostage during an hourlong barricade.

According to police, members of the Emergency Response Team gave Allarenja commands during the standoff, to which he ultimately complied and he was taken into custody without further incident, while the hostages were released from the bank unharmed.

Each of the hostages was evaluated by paramedics at the scene. No injuries were reported. Investigators said that no cash was taken during the botched bank robbery, and they did not recover a weapon.

Allarenja is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility. No information regarding his initial court appearance was announced by authorities.

