Police & Fire

Arlington Man Aggressively Attacks Victim On The Street: Police

Josh Lanier
Arlington County police
Arlington County police Photo Credit: Arlington County Police Department

An Arlington man said he was attacked for no reason while walking on a sidewalk Tuesday. 

The man was in the Colonial Village Apartments area along Key Boulevard just after 5 p.m. when a man walked up to him to start a conversation, an Arlington Police report said. He ignored him and continued walking before he was suddenly attacked. The suspect then ran away. 

Police searched the area while paramedics treated the man for his injuries at the scene. 

Andrew Chew was arrested and charged with malicious wounding in the assault, Arlington police said. He was being held without bond at the Arlington County jail. 

